Karnataka Shocker: Woman Loses Both Forearms in Shocking Hair Dryer Explosion in Ilkal

In a tragic accident in Ilkal town, Bagalkot district, a woman lost both her forearms when a hair dryer exploded in her hands. The incident occurred on Wednesday when Basamma Yaranal, while testing the device, was severely injured by the blast.

The explosion was so intense that it shattered Basamma’s fingers and severed both of her forearms, leaving blood splattered across the room. Basamma was helping her neighbor, Shashikala, by collecting a parcel containing the hair dryer that was shipped to Shashikala. The parcel, sent via DTDC courier, was addressed to Shashikala with her name and mobile number. When the courier service contacted Shashikala, who was out of town, she asked Basamma to retrieve and open the package on her behalf.

The hair dryer, a Chinese-made Kemey brand, had been delivered to Ilkal, and authorities are investigating how it ended up there, including who placed the order and made the payment. Bagalkot SP, Amarnath Reddy, confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway. Initially, Shashikala claimed she had purchased the device, but later denied placing the order after the case was registered.

According to the electrical inspector, the user manual was not followed when using the device, and the voltage was lower than required. Investigations continue as authorities try to piece together the circumstances surrounding this unusual and tragic event.

Basamma, who is a widow of a deceased soldier, was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Ilkal after the explosion. A case has been filed at the Ilkal Police Station, and the investigation is ongoing.