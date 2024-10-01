Karnataka: Sri Idagunji Mahaganapati Yakshagana Mandali Keremane Receives UNESCO Recognition

The Sri Idagunji Mahaganapati Yakshagana Mandali Keremane has been honored with global recognition from UNESCO, marking a significant milestone as the first Yakshagana institution to achieve this distinction. This announcement was made by Keremane Shivananda Hegde, the Director of the Mandali, reported TOI.

The recognition comes as part of UNESCO's efforts to promote and preserve intangible cultural heritage worldwide. The Yakshagana art form, which combines dance, music, and drama, is a traditional performance art that is deeply rooted in the culture of Karnataka. It is known for its vibrant storytelling and elaborate costumes.

The Mandali is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, Established in 1934, marking an achievement in the preservation and promotion of Yakshagana. "In June 2024, during the 10th session at UNESCO Headquarters from June 11 to 12, the Mandali was officially recognised and selected. Our organisation is among the newly accredited NGOs to advise on UNESCO's 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Out of 58 organisations worldwide, the Yakshagana Mandali is one of them," he stated.

For 90 years, the Mandali has been deeply engaged in Yakshagana performances, education through its Gurukula, national festivals like the Keremane Shambhu Hegde Rashtriya Natyotsava, research, workshops, and its signature initiative, "Aatave Paata," which brings Yakshagana into schools.