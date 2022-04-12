Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 to be released today, know how to download

The Karnataka State Secondary Education Board is going to release the Class 10 exam answer key 2022 today. Education Minister B C Nagesh informed about this he said, Once released, the Karnataka SSLC answer key 2022 for Class 10 will be available on the official website-- sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The SSLC board exams 2022 were held between March 28 and April 11. Around 8.73 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka Board Class 10 exam this year."

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022: How to download

Go to the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Then click on the "Documents Section" link.

Click on the "Question Papers" link.

After that select the "Answer Key" option.

Then download the PDF.

The Karnataka SSLC 2022 result is likely to be declared on the second week of May. The Karnataka SSLC result 2022 will be released on the official website-- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.