Karnataka SSLC exam results of Class 10th to be out soon, know how to check

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has released the date and time for the result of the Karnataka SSLC Examination 2022. The Class 10th Karnataka Board results are going to be declared on 19 May 2022. Students can check their results on the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education minister Bellur Chandrashekharaiah Nagesh took to Twitter to inform about the result date. The exam was held from 28 March to 11 April. A total number of 8,73,846 candidates had appeared for the exam.

Know how to check the results