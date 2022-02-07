Karnataka: Students wearing hijab allowed entry in Government PU College

Students wearing hijab were allowed entry into the campus of Government PU College, Kundapura today but they will be seated in separate classrooms.

Notably, the state government has invoked provisions of the Karnataka Education Act saying that the students are to wear uniforms chosen by the college panel.

"Everything was normal till we were told to remove the hijab by the college administration. We opposed and then everything changed," said Shafa, a commerce student, who was sitting outside a government college in Udupi on Sunday.

"We were thrown out of the classrooms and we were also sent out of the campus for asking our fundamental right which Constitution provided us to follow essential religious practices. We are not committing any crime," Shafa said.

The protests have triggered political debates with Congress and the BJP attacking each other over the issue.

Pre-University education board on Saturday has released a circular stating that no religious practices will be allowed. The board said that only the uniform which the school administration decided can be allowed to be worn and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

