Karnataka to go for reservation only after consultations: IT Minister Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, July 17 Amid concerns over the proposed Bill providing reservation to local Kannadigas in the private sector, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge assured industrialists that the Congress government in the state will "implement" it only after consultations.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Kharge said, "I have requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to implement it only after consultation with the industrial experts and other departments on the conditions of the Bill."

"There is no need to be concerned over the development. We will carry out elaborate consultations and arrive at a consensus. It is the state government's goal to ensure employment for the local people, and at the same time to attract investments," Kharge said.

"The Bill is a proposal by the Labour Department. The discussion is not being held with the Industries Department and the IT Department. Against this backdrop, we have asked CM Siddaramaiah to discuss with us and other leaders," Kharge stated.

"We will reach a consensus on how to create more job opportunities for the locals," he said.

"There is no need to fear. Karnataka is a progressive state. The recommendations of the Bill are just suggestions. The industry need not be concerned. If the industry thinks the Bill is not necessary, we will take note of it, Kharge said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced that a Bill providing for reservation for Kannadigas in the private companies in the state has been cleared by the cabinet and will be introduced in the state Assembly.

As per sources, the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, mandates that industries, factories, and other establishments appoint local candidates in 50 per cent of management positions and 75 per cent in non-management positions.

The Bill is slated to be tabled in the Assembly on Thursday.

