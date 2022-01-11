Karnataka to introduce ranking system to assess performance of departments

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the officials to formulate criteria to introduce an annual ranking system to assess the performance of all the departments.

While speaking administrative reforms, the Chief Minister said that civic services should be made easily available to citizens by cutting down the layers of decision making.

"Petitions from the people should get a response within hours. Accountability should be fixed at lower and higher levels. Some of the responsibilities of the Revenue department should be delegated to Gram Panchayats," Bommai said.

He further instructed that Joint Secretaries and Deputy Secretaries should be more empowered and said that Regional Commissioners should manage major irrigation and land acquisition issues.

About 40 per cent of government work would be reduced if the Revenue department is reformed, Bommai said.

"Development projects like irrigation and public works should be completed within a time frame. The state is suffering the highest losses due to failure in completing the projects in time," he said.

Bommai wanted change in rules and identify redundant laws and asked the officials to clear the amount that has piled up in bank accounts due to not utilisation of funds allocated for various projects.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor