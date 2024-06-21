Karnataka to set up high-level committee to resolve issues of Dalit entrepreneurs

Bengaluru, June 21 Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Friday announced that a high-level committee, headed by Industry Department Secretary S. Selvakumar, will be formed to address the issues faced by Dalit entrepreneurs in the state.

He made the announcement at a meeting with members of the Karnataka Dalit Entrepreneurs Association, led by Rajya Sabha member L. Hanumantaiah.

"The government is committed to allocating 24.10 per cent of industrial plots to Dalit entrepreneurs, as per the prescribed norms. Accordingly, 391 acres of land have been available for Scheduled Caste industrialists, and this distribution will be expedited," the minister said.

In response to a plea from industrialists, he extended the moratorium on project implementation and payments by beneficiaries, who were allocated plots before the Covid pandemic, from one year to two years.

Patil also mentioned that 25 per cent of unallocated plots in older industrial areas will be allocated for Scheduled Caste industrialists. In cases where proposals have been modified and smaller plots have been allocated, a committee headed by the respective District Commissioner will take steps to address issues for investments less than Rs 15 crore, he added.

The minister assured that issues related to the allotted plots for Dalit entrepreneurs at Dabaspet, Hassan, Bidadi, and other locations will be resolved swiftly.

