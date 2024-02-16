Karnataka Tops in India With 5,059 EV Charging Stations, Surpasses Maharashtra and Delhi

According to the latest data released by the Government of India, Karnataka has more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in India. Karnataka has surpassed Maharashtra and Delhi, leading in the number of EV public charging stations with 5,059.

Data reported by Money Control from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) shows that Karnataka, the first state in India to launch an electric vehicle (EV) policy in 2017, now leads in the number of public charging stations. However, Maharashtra, with 3,079 public charging points, ranks second on the list, followed by Delhi (1,886), Kerala (958), Tamil Nadu (643), Uttar Pradesh (583), and Rajasthan (500).

In terms of the number of EVs, Uttar Pradesh holds the top spot with 7.45 lakh, followed by Maharashtra (4.15 lakh) and Karnataka (3.31 lakh). Bengaluru Urban district in Karnataka has the maximum number of public charging stations at 4,281, which constitutes 85% of the charging infrastructure in the state.

The recent EV policy of the Congress-led Karnataka government aims to generate 1 lakh jobs and attract an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. Meanwhile, across India, there are a total of 16,271 operational public charging stations and 80 charge point operators.