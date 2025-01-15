Karnataka: Two Injured After Bulls Run Into Raging Fire During Makar Sankranti Ritual in Mandya (Watch Video)

At least two people were injured after bulls ran into raging fire during Makar Sankranti rituals in Karnataka Mandya on Wednesday, January 15. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

A video shared by the news agency PTI shows residents making bulls jump from the huge-ranging fire. One of the bulls who jumped through the fire stuck to a man on the road, which led him into an unconscious state. Chaos and cheering in the area can be heard.

VIDEO | Karnataka: Two people were injured during annual Makar Sankranti ritual of cattle run in raging fire in Mandya.#KarnatakaNews



In the Karnataka state, Kichchu Haisodu, also known as Kichchu Haayisuvudu, rituals were performed during Makar Sankranti. In this ritual, bulls are made to jump over fire first. After the bulls, other cattle like cows, buffaloes and sheep are made to walk across whatever is left of the fire.