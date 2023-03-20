Karnataka: Vice Chancellors appointed for 7 new state universities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20 : The Karnataka Government on Monday issued the orders appointing Vice-Chancellors for the newly established Universities of Chamarajanagara, Bidar, Haveri, Hasana, Kodagu, Koppala and Bagalakote, the official said.

"BK Ravi of the Communication department of Bangalore University has been appointed for Koppala University," CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education stated on Monday.

He further said that Ashok Sangappa Alur of Horticulture University, Bagalkote has been appointed as vice chancellor of Kodagu University.

"MR Gangadhar of the Department of Anthropology, University of Mysore for Chamarajanagara University, Anand Sharad Deshpande of KS Gogate Engineering College, Belagavi for Bagalkote University, BS Biradar of Kuvempu University for Bidar University, Suresh H. Jangamashetty of Department of Electrical and Electronics, Basaveshwara Engineering College, Bagalkote for Haveri University, and TC Taranath, a retired professor of Karnataka University, Dharwad, has been appointed for Hasana University," the notification said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor