Karnataka: Violence Erupts as JDS and BJP Workers Clash in Turuvekere joint Coordination Meeting (Watch)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JDS have formed an alliance and recently concluded discussions on seat sharing. However, tensions arose when supporters of both parties clashed during a joint coordination meeting in Turuvekere, located in Karnataka's Tumakuru district.

#WATCH | A clash erupted between JDS and BJP workers during a joint coordination meeting in Turuvekere, Tumakuru district yesterday#Karnatakapic.twitter.com/h14D7w0RTJ — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

At an election rally held in Thuruvekere to support their alliance candidate Somanna, tensions escalated as supporters from both sides clashed on stage. The incident unfolded when JDS MLA MT Krishnappa accused BJP leader Kondajji Vishwanath of being accountable for his loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, sparking the confrontation.

According to a report of NDTV, Vishwanath, who was in the JDS earlier and later crossed over to the BJP, was visibly upset. Before he could step forward to speak, Somanna stopped him. Most of the JDS workers claimed there was some truth in the MLA's statement.

Despite a resolution being reached afterward, the unity among party workers appears to be encountering initial challenges, particularly as the BJP and JDS strive to reconcile ideological disparities to present a united front against the Congress. The JDS has been assured three seats - Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar.

