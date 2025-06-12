Karnataka Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Across State Till June 17 After Brief Two-Week Break

After briefly two weeks of halt the southwest monsoon has become active again with rains lashing out in several parts of Karnataka in the early hours on Thursday. IMD has issued 7 days warning for Karnataka, predicting "widespread" rainfall in nearly all districts until June 17. The Hubballi area in the Dharwad district of Karnataka witnessed torrential rainfall early on Thursday, which caused massive waterlogging in several parts of the district, especially in Hanashi village. According to the weather department, rainfall will remain widespread in coastal and north interior Karnataka until June 17. Meanwhile, rainfall will be "fairly widespread" in the districts of south interior Karnataka until June 14 before turning "widespread" for the next three days.

In coastal Karnataka districts, the IMD has forecast "heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind at 30 to 40 kilometre per hour (kmph), which likely to occur at a few places and extremely heavy rain likely to occur at one or two places over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts." In north interior Karnataka, "Heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind at 50 to 60 kmph likely to occur at a few places and extremely heavy rain with sustained wind likely to occur at one or two places over Belagavi, Dharwad and Gadag districts."

The IMD forecasts heavy rain with sustained winds of 40-50 kmph in one or two places over Koppal, Haveri, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalburgi, and Raichur districts. Moderate rain with sustained winds of 40-50 kmph is expected in most places over Bidar and Yadgir districts. In south interior Karnataka, a few places in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain with sustained winds of 50-60 kmph, with extremely heavy rain in one or two places.

Additionally, heavy rain with sustained winds (40-50 kmph) is predicted in one or two places over Ballari, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Davangere, Hassan, and Vijayanagar districts. Moderate rain with sustained winds (40-50 kmph) is likely in most places over Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, and Kolar districts. These forecasts are valid until June 17. (With ANI Inputs)