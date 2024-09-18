Karol Bagh Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to Four, Delhi Govt to Provide Rs 10 Lakh Compensation to Victims' Families (Watch Video)

The death toll in a building collapse in Delhi’s Karol Bagh has risen to four. At least 15 people were rescued from the debris and are receiving treatment at RML and Lady Hardinge Hospital.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Thursday in Bapa Nagar, a densely populated area in central Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital to meet the injured. She also announced that the government will provide Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those who died.

“A building collapsed in Karol Bagh earlier today, trapping several people inside the rubble. At least 15 people have been rescued and they are being treated at the RML hospital. Some people are also admitted to Lady Hardinge Hospital. Four people have lost their lives in this incident unfortunately. Delhi government will provide Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives in the incident,” Atishi said.

Earlier, Atishi directed the District Magistrate to offer full assistance to the victims and their families. "This incident is tragic,” Atishi wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I have instructed the District Magistrate to provide all possible help to those affected and ensure the injured receive prompt treatment. Investigations into the cause of the collapse are underway," she said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Atishi also urged the public to report any unsafe buildings or construction issues to prevent future tragedies. “There has been a lot of rain this year. If anyone notices signs of structural danger, please inform the authorities immediately. The government will take swift action.”