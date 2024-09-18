Karol Bagh Building Collapse: One Dead, 15 Rescued After 4-Storey Building and House Collapse in Delhi

At least one resident died and 15 others were rescued on Wednesday, September 18, in a house and building collapse incident in Delhi's Karol Bagh area. One more person feared trapped under the debris of a building collapse.

"So far 15 people have been rescued, operation is underway. It is being told that it was a 4-storey building and a room was built on the fifth floor. It is being told that one more person is feared to be trapped. One person has died. Legal action will be taken as per the law," said Additional DCP Hukma Ram told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: Additional DCP Hukma Ram says, "So far 15 people have been rescued, operation is underway. It is being told that it was a 4-storey building and a room was built on the fifth floor. It is being told that one more person is feared to be trapped. One person has died.… https://t.co/n1SywDj5AJpic.twitter.com/2dnE5fTjUM — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2024

Authorities received information at around 9.00 am on Wednesday. Search and rescue operations are being carried out by the Delhi Fire Service, police and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force.

Delhi: Rescue teams actively works at the site where an old three-storey building collapsed in Ambedkar Galli Hill Market, Bapa Nagar, Karol Bagh. pic.twitter.com/ExRUSaMm0g — IANS (@ians_india) September 18, 2024

A video has emerged from the rescued site, showing a live man stuck inside debris with only his head and hands above the surface was rescued by authorities. The rescue team members managed to pull the man out of the rubble after removing bricks one by one with their hands.