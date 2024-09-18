Delhi House Collapse: Several Feared Trapped Under Debris As Portion of House Collapses in Karol Bagh (Watch Video)

Several people are feared trapped in the debris of a house that collapsed in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar on Wednesday morning, September 18. According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call reporting the collapse was received at 9.11 am, following which five fire tenders were sent to the spot.

Visuals From Collapse Site

#WATCH | Delhi: A house collapsed in Karol Bagh area. A total of 5 fire tenders rushed to the site. Some portion of the building collapsed and some persons are suspected to be trapped under the debris. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/0zPBWpAmkf — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2024

The official said that a few occupants of the building are feared trapped. Rescue teams, including personnel from Delhi Police, have arrived at the scene, and the rescue operation is currently underway.

