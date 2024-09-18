Delhi House Collapse: Several Feared Trapped Under Debris As Portion of House Collapses in Karol Bagh (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 18, 2024 11:01 AM2024-09-18T11:01:27+5:302024-09-18T11:05:21+5:30

Several people are feared trapped in the debris of a house that collapsed in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar on ...

Delhi House Collapse: Several Feared Trapped Under Debris As Portion of House Collapses in Karol Bagh (Watch Video) | Delhi House Collapse: Several Feared Trapped Under Debris As Portion of House Collapses in Karol Bagh (Watch Video)

Delhi House Collapse: Several Feared Trapped Under Debris As Portion of House Collapses in Karol Bagh (Watch Video)

Several people are feared trapped in the debris of a house that collapsed in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar on Wednesday morning, September 18. According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call reporting the collapse was received at 9.11 am, following which five fire tenders were sent to the spot.

Visuals From Collapse Site

The official said that a few occupants of the building are feared trapped. Rescue teams, including personnel from Delhi Police, have arrived at the scene, and the rescue operation is currently underway.
 

Open in app
Tags :delhiKarol BaghHouse CollapseDelhi Fire Services