Karur stampede: DMK mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ blames Vijay’s delayed arrival, theatrics

Chennai, Oct 1 In a sharply worded editorial on Wednesday, the DMK’s newspaper 'Murasoli' squarely blamed actor and TVK founder Vijay for the September 27 stampede in Karur that claimed 41 lives.

The editorial accused Vijay of “irresponsibility” for failing to arrive on time and alleged the disaster was aggravated by deliberate political spectacle.

“Who prevented him from arriving on time? Who stopped him from consoling grieving families? Was it part of a calculated plan to prolong anticipation and keep the crowd from dispersing?” the paper asked, adding that the tragedy could have been averted with basic crowd management and timely presence.

Rejecting claims that a power cut triggered panic, Murasoli cited Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TNPDCL) chief engineer Rajalakshmi, who clarified that electricity was briefly switched off only to remove spectators who had climbed a transformer and restored before Vijay arrived.

“Such rumours are floated to mask responsibility,” the paper charged.

The editorial also dismissed suggestions of inadequate policing, noting that while permission was sought for 10,000 attendees, nearly 25,000 turned up and about 500 police personnel were deployed -- “a ratio more generous than usual”.

It reminded that Vijay himself publicly thanked the police for security before his speech began. However, the actor’s late arrival -- reportedly at 7.10 p.m., eight hours after supporters began gathering -- came under strong criticism.

The paper said Vijay’s slow-moving convoy from Tiruchi to Karur, refusal to heed police advice to stop outside the overcrowded venue, and the decision to rope off exits worsened the situation. Scarcity of drinking water and the exhaustion of waiting for hours, combined with fresh cadres from other districts trailing the convoy, were cited as factors that deepened the chaos.

Most victims were from Karur, Dindigul, Erode, Salem and Tiruppur. “It was not the DMK that delayed him. It was not the DMK that stopped him from comforting the bereaved. Having created the conditions that led to the stampede, to now shift the blame is as cruel as the loss of lives itself,” the editorial concluded, adding: “A body shroud cannot smother the truth.”

