Karur stampede probe: CBI likely to summon TVK leader Vijay in January

Chennai, Dec 30 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to summon Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and actor-turned-politician Vijay for questioning in January in connection with the deadly stampede that occurred during his rally in Karur district this year, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

The incident took place on September 27 in Velusamypuram near Karur, where a massive crowd had gathered for a campaign meeting addressed by Vijay.

The rally, organised as part of his statewide political outreach, witnessed severe overcrowding, leading to a stampede in which 41 people lost their lives, while several others sustained injuries.

Following widespread public outrage and demands for accountability, the case was handed over to the CBI.

Since then, the agency has been conducting an extensive probe into the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Investigators have examined the site of the incident, collected documentary and digital evidence, and questioned over 200 individuals, including victims’ families, ambulance drivers, local police personnel, district officials, and organisers of the event.

As part of the ongoing probe, senior functionaries of TVK were summoned to New Delhi to appear before the CBI and were questioned for nearly nine hours.

Sources said the questioning focused on permissions obtained for the rally, crowd management arrangements, security measures, and the chain of command within the party during the event.

The CBI is also examining whether standard safety protocols were violated and if adequate coordination existed between the organisers and the local administration. Investigators are scrutinising communication records and official clearances related to the programme.

According to sources, the agency is now considering summoning Vijay himself for questioning in January as part of the next phase of the investigation.

While no formal notice has yet been issued, officials indicated that his statement would be crucial in establishing accountability at the leadership level.

Vijay, who formally launched TVK in October 2024, is positioning it as an alternative political force in Tamil Nadu and has maintained that he would fully cooperate with the investigation. The stampede, however, has emerged as a major challenge for the fledgling party, drawing intense public scrutiny and political criticism as the probe continues.

