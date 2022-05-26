Kashmiri TV actress Amreen Bhat killed by terrorists in J-K's Budgam

Kashmiri TV actress Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the 10-year-old nephew of the TV actress had a bullet injury on his arm. The nephew is receiving treatment at a hospital in the district, added the police.

The parents and relatives of Amreen Bhat expressed grief over the incident.

Speaking totoday, Zubair Ahmed, brother-in-law of TV artist Amreen Bhat, said, "Two people came to her house to call her for a shoot. When she stepped outside the house they killed her. What harm had she caused to anyone?"

"Two people came to our home to call her for a shoot last night. They shot her after she told them that she would not go for the shoot. She was like a 'son' to me," father of Amreen Bhat.

Meanwhile, the police officials are investigating the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor