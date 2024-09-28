Kathua Encounter: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 28, 2024 06:52 PM2024-09-28T18:52:33+5:302024-09-28T18:54:07+5:30
An encounter broke out this evening between security forces and terrorists during a cordon-and-search operation in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Reinforcements have been dispatched to Kog-Mandli village in the Billawar area to neutralise the terrorists.
Based on specific intelligence about presence of #terrorist, Joint search #operation was launched by #security forces at village Kog (Mandli) (J/D of P/S Billawar ) #Kathua.
Contact has been established & few rounds have been fired from both sides. Area #cordoned off.
"Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by security forces at Kog (Mandli) (J/D of P/S Billawar) in Kathua. Contact has been established, and a few rounds have been fired from both sides. The area has been cordoned off," Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, wrote on X.
Earlier, two militants were killed, and four army personnel along with a traffic police official were injured in a separate gunfight in Kulgam, located in south Kashmir.