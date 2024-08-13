Kathua Terror Attack: Jammu and Kashmir Police Busts JeM Terror Module, 8 Associates Arrested

Jammu and Kashmir Police, late on Monday, August 12, arrested kingpin Mohd Lateef alias Haji Lateef and 8 other members associated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorist outfit from the Kathua district. Arrested suspects to be involved in recent July 18 terror attack on security forces in the region.

J&K senior police described the arrests as a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and disrupt terror networks in the region. The police further stated that the operation was a successful encounter in the Gandoh area, where three foreign terrorists were killed.

Subsequent to successful operation in Gandoh resulting in the killing of three foreign terrorists and on the basis of intelligence leads provided by central agencies followed by investigation by police, a module, apparently the main one, behind the recent infiltration that has… — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2024

Intelligence from central agencies, coupled with subsequent police investigations, led to the revelling of a major terror module. “This terror module appears to be the primary group responsible for a recent infiltration, which has contributed to the rise in terrorist activities and movements in the upper regions of Doda, Udhampur, and Kathua,” the police officer said, reported by Rising Kashmir.com.