KC Venugopal urges Centre to reverse Air India's flight reductions from Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2 Congress leader and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal on Thursday has written to the Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu urging immediate intervention to halt Air India's proposed cuts to both domestic and international services from four Kerala airports.

Air India and Air India Express operates a sizeable number of flights, especially to the various Middle East countries and it's the backbone for the Kerala diaspora.

Venugopal warned that the reduction of flights would severely affect the state's expatriate community, particularly those working in the Gulf, who rely on affordable travel options to return home.

"With Air India Express cutting services, other airlines may hike fares, creating a significant financial burden for thousands of Malayalis who are employed on modest incomes abroad," he said.

Venugopal, the Alappuzha MP, pointed out that Air India's move would not only inconvenience workers during festival seasons and peak travel periods but could also disrupt educational and employment-related travel for students and professionals from Kerala.

According to reports, the airline plans to suspend services to major Gulf destinations, including Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, from this month.

Venugopal highlighted the broader implications, saying the flight reductions threaten to erode essential connectivity for the large expatriate community, many of whom depend on these services for both work and family reasons.

He reminded the ministry that repeated representations had been made regarding exorbitant airfare hikes and travel difficulties, but effective intervention had yet to occur.

"It is imperative that the Centre restores and maintains these crucial Air India services, ensuring that travel remains affordable and accessible for all Malayalis living and working abroad," added Venugopal.

The letter underscores the growing concern among Kerala's large expatriate population over dwindling flight options and rising costs, highlighting the need for immediate policy action to protect their travel needs.

Around 2.5 million people constitute the Kerala diaspora of which around 85 per cent work in the various Middle East countries.

