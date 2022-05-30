KCET 2022 application process ends today at 8 pm

The registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2022, ends today. The application process is going to end today at 8:00 pm. Interested candidates who still haven't fill the application form can visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in before the deadline.

Earlier, the last date for the application filling process of KCET was May 12th but the authorities later extended the date. “On the request of many students and parents, a final chance is given to students who have not registered to appear for CET 2022. Those who did not register or apply online can register, pay the fees and apply online from May 29 to 30 before 8 pm to be eligible for admission to various professional courses for the year 2022,” KEA on the official notice said.

Announcing the last date the official said “This is the last and final chance to register, to pay and to apply online for CET 2022. Interested applicants, please note that under any circumstances online portal will not be available again to apply online for KCET 2022,” the official notice reads.