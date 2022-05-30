KCET 2022 application process ends today, check how to apply

The registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2022, ends today. The application process is going to end today at 8:00 pm. Interested candidates who still haven't fill the application form can visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in before the deadline. Earlier, the last date for the application filling process of KCET was May 12th but the authorities later extended the date.

Know how to apply for the exam

Go to the official website of the KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads "Karnataka CET application"

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Upload the required documents as asked.

Pay the registration fee.

Download the confirmation page for your future reference.

“This is the last and final chance to register, to pay and to apply online for CET 2022. Interested applicants please note that under any circumstances online portal will not be available again to apply online for KCET 2022,” the official notice reads.