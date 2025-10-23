Kedarnath Dham Closes for Winter; Lord Shiva’s Doli Departs for Ukhimath

The sacred portals of the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand were closed for the winter season on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. The ceremony was held with traditional Vedic rituals and chants of “Om Namah Shivay” and “Jai Baba Kedar”, accompanied by devotional music played by the Indian Army band. According to officials, the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee had completed all preparations in advance, ensuring that the rituals were conducted smoothly. Following the Samadhi Puja, the holy doli (palanquin) of Lord Kedarnath began its journey toward the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the deity’s winter abode.

Ahead of the temple’s closure, the Rudraprayag police administration intensified preparations along the Kedarnath route. Superintendent of Police Akshay Pralhad Konde personally inspected the route from Gaurikund to Kedarnath, visiting checkpoints and instructing officials on post-closure arrangements. He directed the police force to secure government property and essential materials during the six-month winter period. Emphasis was placed on proper maintenance, cleanliness of police accommodations and dining areas, and safeguarding public assets to ensure their effective use during the next pilgrimage season.

Additional directions were issued to ensure systematic management of resources at various posts along the route. Police teams stationed at Jungle Chatti, Bhim Bali, and Linchauli were instructed to transport and properly store government supplies in Gaurikund. Once the temple portals close, the deployed police personnel will be relieved from pilgrimage duties until the next Char Dham Yatra season begins. With the completion of these rituals and security measures, Kedarnath Dham officially enters its winter phase, marking the end of the 2025 pilgrimage season.