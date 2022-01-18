Kejriwal alleges involvement of Channi in illegal sand mining after ED conducts raids in Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his relatives are involved in illegal sand mininng, in connection with which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on Tuesday.

"It's very sad to know that raid is being conducted on the premises of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's relative in connection with a case of illegal sand mining. Punjab Chief Minister and his relatives are involved in illegal sand mining," Kejriwal said while speaking to media persons here befoer heading to brief at the party's press conference.

The ED on Tuesday conducted raids at nearly a dozen places in Punjab in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case, said the agency.

The federal agency searched residence and office premises of the suspects that include premises linked to sand mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey, an ED official said.

The agency initially refused to connect any political links in the case and said to further share details after the raids is completed.

As per inputs, Honey is reportedly a relative of Channi and had allegedly floated a firm named 'Punjab Realtors' to get sand mining contracts.

The ED suspects that black money was invested in getting contract of the sand mine. The company floated, sources say, is of very small scale and unlikely to get a contract worth crores.

( With inputs from ANI )

