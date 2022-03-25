"Kejriwal's statement is inhumane & and an insult" Pramod Sawant hits out at Kejriwal for his statements over "The Kashmir Files"

Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Friday slammed Arvind Kejriwal for his Delhi assembly speech statements on 'The Kashmir Files'. Kejriwal on Thrusday said “They [BJP] are saying make Kashmir Files tax free. Why do you want to make it tax free? If you are so interested, then tell Vivek Agnihotri to put on YouTube. That way, the film will be free for all and everybody will be able to see it as well.”

Reacting on this Sawant on his twitter wrote, "Kejriwal's statement is inhumane & and an insult to those who faced the atrocities at the hands of terrorists in Kashmir."

While Kejriwal's Govt in the past waived of tax for several Bollywood films, he refuses to do the same on #KashmirFiles and goes a step ahead by mocking and laughing at the film which brings to light the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/1ONw3jvaKw — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 25, 2022

"While Kejriwal's Govt in the past waived of tax for several Bollywood films, he refuses to do the same on #KashmirFiles and goes a step ahead by mocking and laughing at the film which brings to light the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide" he added.

However, in many BJP ruled states 'The Kashmir Files' have been declared tax-free and now BJP has decided to make it a 'propaganda tool’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.