Kenyan woman detained by customs at Jaipur airport with 2,150 gram heroin

A Kenyan lady passenger was detained by the customs officials at the Jaipur International Airport on Sunday along with 2,150 grams of heroin for allegedly smuggling the drug.

The seized heroin is worth Rs 14.65 crores in the market.

As per a press release from the airport, the passenger, who is aged 33 had arrived from Sharjah by an Air Arabia flight. She was intercepted by the customs officials on basis of a Look Out Notice received from the immigration officials.

According to the aforementioned notice, the passenger had provided the same reference mobile number in her Visa application as provided by two Ugandan lady passengers who were intercepted at the Delhi airport with 12.9 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 90 crore in the market on November 13 this year.

On suspicion of being part of a syndicate involved in smuggling of Narcotic/ Psychotropic drugs, the baggage of the passenger was thoroughly checked, both physically & through X-ray, and a personal search of the passenger was also conducted which initially did not reveal anything.

"On preliminary questioning, the Pax remained composed and her behavior also did not appear suspicious. However, the Customs officials decided to empty the contents of the plastic suitcase of the passenger for conducting its X-ray examination. The empty suitcase appeared to be heavier than usual. X-ray examination of the suitcase revealed the presence of some organic material in lump/powder form. Thereafter, a thorough physical examination of the said suitcase revealed the presence of false bottoms on the upper & lower sides of the suitcase which were cut open to reveal the presence of two big paper envelops, one each neatly stuck on both sides using a strong adhesive," added the release.

On examination, the paper envelopes were found to contain a whitish (off-white) coloured substance which was in the mixed form of small lumps/granules and powder, which prima-facie appeared to be some Psychotropic/Narcotic drug. "Preliminary testing of the concealed substance using the Drug-Detection (DD) Kit revealed that the substance is most possibly Heroin. However, the representative samples of the substance are being sent to Central Revenues Chemical Laboratory (CRCL) for confirmatory tests & ascertaining its purity," added the release.

Further investigation in the case is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

