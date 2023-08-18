Kerala: 40 injured as bus overturns near Kanimangalam in Thrissur District

More than thirty people were injured after a private bus overturned near Kanimangalam in the Thrissur district of Kerala. Injured people were shifted to private hospitals and Thrissur Taluk government hospitals.The bus carrying around 50 people onboard met with the accident while it was overtaking another vehicle in the morning, police said. They suspect that the bus veered off the road on which some construction activities are going on.

The injured were admitted to Elite Hospital and Jubilee Mission Hospital in Thrissur. The bus - 'Christ' - which serviced the Kanimagalam route overturned while overtaking another vehicle. The elevation of one side of the road and the unevenness could be one of the reasons for the accident. According the bus driver, the leaf of the vehicle broke during the incident. It is the spring that compensates for the up and down movement of the wheels as they go over uneven roads.



