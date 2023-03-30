Kerala: 6 yr-old killed in fight between two migrant workers' families
By IANS | Published: March 30, 2023 11:30 AM 2023-03-30T11:30:14+5:30 2023-03-30T11:40:13+5:30
Kochi, March 30 A six-year-old boy was killed in a fight that broke out between his and another migrant worker's family in Kerala's Thrissur district on Thursday.
According to police, the families were engaged in a brutal fight since Wednesday in Puthukkad. This morning, the fight took a turn for the worse when six-year-old N.Islam lost his life while his mother suffered grievous injuries.
A few migrant workers, including the uncle of the boy, have been taken into police custody.
