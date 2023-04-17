Kerala Assembly Speaker meets Vice President Dhankar

New Delhi [India], April 17 : Kerala Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer met Vice President Jagdeep Singh Dhankar at his residence here in New Delhi on Monday.

Kerala Legislative Assembly turns 25 years on May 22 and will start functioning in the new building.

The Speaker's visit was to formally invite the Vice President to inaugurate the 25th-anniversary celebrations.

After the meeting, the Speaker said that Vice President assured him that he would attend the inauguration of the Rajjata Jubilee celebrations.

The Speaker presented a plaque bearing the picture of the Kerala Legislative Assembly to the Vice President.

On March 22, the budget session of the Kerala assembly was adjourned sine die by Speaker A N Shamseer as differences between the members of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) widened over last week's mayhem in the House.

The budget session was scheduled till March 30.

