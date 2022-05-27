Kerala Board likely to announce Class 10th and 12th results soon, check dates
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 27, 2022 04:57 PM2022-05-27T16:57:27+5:302022-05-27T16:57:41+5:30
Kerala Board of Public Examination is likely to announce Kerala SSLC results soon. According to Education Minister V Sivankutty's office, the Kerala SSLC Class 10 results will be released by June 10. And Kerala Class 12 results will be declared by June 20, 2022.
Students can check the results on the official website of the Kerala Board of Public Examination at keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala SSLC exam was conducted from March 31 to April 29, 2022, while the Kerala DHSE exam was held from March 30 to April 22, 2022, across the state.
Know how to check the results
- Visit the official website the keralaresults.nic.in
- Check the result link and click on it.
- Enter your login details such as roll no and registration no.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take the print out of the results for future use.