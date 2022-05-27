Kerala Board likely to announce Class 10th and 12th results soon, check dates

Kerala Board of Public Examination is likely to announce Kerala SSLC results soon. According to Education Minister V Sivankutty's office, the Kerala SSLC Class 10 results will be released by June 10. And Kerala Class 12 results will be declared by June 20, 2022.

Students can check the results on the official website of the Kerala Board of Public Examination at keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala SSLC exam was conducted from March 31 to April 29, 2022, while the Kerala DHSE exam was held from March 30 to April 22, 2022, across the state.

Know how to check the results