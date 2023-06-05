Kerala: Bodies of two boys drowned in sea recovered

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], June 5 : The bodies of two boys who drowned at sea in Kozhikode were found on Monday. Muhammad Aadil (18) and Aadil Hasan (16), both from Kerala's Olavanna drowned while playing at the sea on Saturday.

While Muhammad Aadil is the son of Abdul Thahir, Aadil Hasan is the son of Abdul Rahiman. Muhammad Aadil's body was found on Sunday at night from Vellayil beach. Aadil Hasan's body was found on Monday morning near Lions Park.

Five friends including the two deceased reached the sea to play football while taking bath. While Aadil Hasan went out of sight first, Muhammad Aadil also went missing in an attempt to save Aadil. Another boy, Nadeer was saved by the other friends. Fishermen, Marine Ambulance, Coastguard and Coastal Police participated in the search operation.

Earlier in May, a 32-year-old man in Bengaluru, died after drowning in a stormwater drain. He had after allegedly slipped and fell into the drain. His body was found 5 km away from the spot. A case of unnatural death was registered at Kempapura Agrahara Police Station.

