Kerala: Bomb hurled at RSS office in Kannur district

A bomb was hurled at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Kerala on Tuesday. According to the details, the incident was reported from Payyannur in the Kannur district of Kerala. Commenting on the incident, Payyannur police said the window panes of the building suffered damage in the attack. There were no reports of any injuries in the incident.

The incident occurred around 1.00 am, police said. The number of attackers is not yet known and CCTV footage of the area was being examined to ascertain the same, they said.An FIR under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act has been registered and the investigation was going on to trace the culprits. According to CCTV visuals of the attack, several explosions could be seen within the boundary wall of the RSS office with many of its windows damaged in the incident.The attack comes days after a bomb was hurled at the wall of CPI(M)'s state headquarters, AKG Centre, on the night of June 30 and the attacker, in that case, is yet to be identified by police.