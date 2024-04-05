Kerala: British national drowns at Varkala sea while surfing

Thiruvananthapuram, April 5 A 55-year-old British national on Friday drowned while surfing at the Varkala sea, near here.

The local police have confirmed that Roy John was caught in the waves and though he was rushed to the nearby hospital, he passed away.

Varkala located about 50 km from the state capital is a popular beach destination.

The body is now placed at the local state-run hospital.

Details are awaited.

