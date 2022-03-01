Kerala Budget 2022: Know the date, schedule, and 3 lines action of Issac in the upcoming Kerala budget

Kerala is going to present its state budget on March 11, 2022. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will address the Kerala budget 2022. Assembly would begin on February 18 and the budget will be presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal on March 11.

However, there would be no session from February 25 to March 10. The speaker said, "Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the budget and the related documents for the financial year 2022-23 in the House on March 11. A general discussion on the budget will be held on March 14, 15, and 16."

While the Former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has come up with three lines, which should be actioned in budget 2022. According to Thomas Issac "3 lines of action needed in the Union budget: 1. Continue the stimulus to overcome stagnation.2.Rollback petroleum taxes to2014 level in order to contain inflation.3.Redistribute- tax the rich and double the allocation for MGNREGS, health and education."