Kerala Budget 2022: The government decides to make the state, carbon-neutral by 2050

Finance Minister K N Balagopal presented the budget 2022-23 for the state today on 11th March. The FM has given many key announcements in the assembly one of them was to increase sustainable development in the state.

The state government this year decided to make the state carbon-neutral by 2050. This major has been taken to promote alternative energy. The state government has decided to run 50% of ferry boats on solar energy. And the government also allocated Rs 2 crore for the study of the extraction of ethanol from tapioca. Not only this but the government released a provision of Rs 50 crores to KSRTC for CNG buses.

The FM also announced Rs10 crore to water bodies of plastic waste. To prevent and control the attack of wild animals on humans the government has allocated Rs 25 crore.

For the prevention of soil erosion and protection of Kerala's coasts, the government released a provision of Rs 100 crore and for sea conservation, the government allocated Rs 5.5 crore.

Meanwhile, Assembly begins on February 18 and the budget is presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal on March 11. However, there would be no session from February 25 to March 10. The speaker said, "Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the budget and the related documents for the financial year 2022-23 in the House on March 11. A general discussion on the budget will be held on March 14, 15, and 16."