Kerala Bus Accident: 34 Injured as Two KSRTC Buses Collide in Kannur; CCTV Footage Surfaces (Watch Video)

Around 35 passengers sustained injuries when two Kerala State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) buses collided near Peravur in Kannur district on Monday. One bus was en route from Mananthavady to Payyanur, while the other was heading to Mananthavady.

Among the injured, one passenger's condition was reported as serious, while the others suffered minor injuries. The accident occurred on a narrow stretch of road amid heavy rainfall, which likely reduced visibility and contributed to the collision. The impact caused significant damage to the front of one bus.

Kannur, Kerala: Two KSRTC buses collided near Kallerirammala, Kannur, at 3 pm, injuring 34 passengers. Heavy rain and poor visibility are believed to be the cause. All injured have been hospitalized, with no serious injuries or fatalities reported. The incident was captured on… pic.twitter.com/66e9T1OUf2 — IANS (@ians_india) December 2, 2024

Local residents initiated rescue efforts, which were later joined by the Fire Department and Police, ensuring the injured were promptly taken to nearby hospitals. In a separate tragic incident on Monday night, five first-year MBBS students from Kerala's Alappuzha Medical College lost their lives when their car collided with a KSRTC bus. The accident occurred near Alappuzha, with police confirming the fatalities.