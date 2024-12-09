Kerala CM criticises HM Amit Shah over Wayanad package delay

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 9 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah over delaying the special package to the state for the rehabilitation of the Wayanad landslide victims.

“This is the worst ever tragedy that the state witnessed but the Centre is trying to run away from doing its job. Home Minister Shah said it’s because of Kerala’s delayed response that funds have not been released so far. But all their (Centre) allegation against the state are baseless,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that this is not the first time Home Minister Amit Shah has handled any situation like the Wayanad.

“First, Amit Shah spoke about a nonexistent weather report in the Parliament. But there was no such warning given to us by the Central government. His recent statement again in the Parliament must be seen in the same manner,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, the Home Minister pointed out that the Kerala government has submitted its memo with an estimate of Rs 2,219.03 crore for recovery and reconstruction only on November 13.

Amit Shah also pointed out that the Centre released the first instalment of Rs 145.60 crore on July 31, and the second instalment of Rs 145.60 crore on October 1.

“Besides adequate funds of Rs 782.99 crore are available in the State’s SDRF account for relief operations, including the balance of Rs 394.99 crore,” the Home Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that during PM Modi’s visit to the state, the state official gave a detailed presentation to the Prime Minister.

“On August 17, we submitted a memorandum. It’s been more than three months since we submitted the memorandum. During this same time, the Centre extended help to other states but not to Kerala. We submitted another detailed report on November 13th,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that Tripura, Telangana Uttarakhand, and Bihar all got Central assistance, adding that the Centre is not treating Kerala fairly.

The Chief Minister said that Kerala should be treated fairly like other states, adding that in the last few years, Kerala has not been treated fairly by the Union government.

“Our state was also treated differently even during the 108 floods. We are not against other states getting support, but we also should be given our fair share,” the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

sg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor