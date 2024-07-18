Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Vows Action Against Plastic Use After Sanitation Worker's Tragic Canal Death

In response to the recent drowning of a sanitation worker in a canal choked with plastic waste, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has declared that stringent action will be taken against those found using banned plastic carry bags and products.

The decision was made during an online meeting chaired by Vijayan, as stated by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). According to the statement, the meeting was attended by ministers from the departments of Local Self Government, Public Works, Labour, Food, Sports, and Railways, as well as officials from Health, Water Resources, concerned MLAs, the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, the Chief Secretary, and the Railway Divisional Manager.

Actions include canceling vehicle registrations used for illegal dumping, installing 40 AI cameras to identify offenders, and planning public programs for the protection and maintenance of water bodies.

The Railways were directed to implement daily scientific waste management and to clean the 130-meter tunnel of the Amayizhanchan canal. The meeting concluded with a pledge to prevent sewage discharge into the canal from residential and commercial properties. The efforts of the rescue teams involved in the search for Joy were also acknowledged and appreciated.