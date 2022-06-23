Kerala cop suspended for misusing accused's phone

Thiruvananthapuram, June 23 A Kerala Police officer has been suspended for misusing the phone of an accused.

Abhilash, the senior civil police officer, is reported to have forcefully taken away the phone of one Jithin, who was in the police custody for a case.

The police officer used some videos of a woman from Jithin's phone to put pressure on her. The woman is a close friend of Jithin and works abroad.

According to a complaint filed by the woman, Abhilash contacted her and started harassing her. Unable to take the pressure, the woman registered a complaint with the Pathanamthitta district police officials, who immediately got into the act.

A top official along with another official got hold of the phone of Abhilash and on finding the complaint to be true, reported the matter to the higher ups and was suspended.

The cyber wing of the police is now probing the case in detail.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor