Kerala court seeks proof against actor Dileep to cancel bail

Kochi, May 19 Actor Dileep on Thursday got some relief when the trial court hearing a petition filed by the Crime Branch police probe team seeking to cancel his bail, asked the prosecution where's the proof that he has tampered with the evidence.

Incidentally now, there are two cases in which actor Dileep has got bail. One is the 2017 actress abduction case in which he is the eighth accused and was in jail for over two months and the second case was registered in December that he conspired to do away with the police officials who made him an accused in the 2017 case.

In April, the probe team filed a petition seeking cancellation of his bail as he has allegedly tampered with the evidence.

On Thursday, the prosecution informed the court that they have all the evidence against the actor which includes deletion of chats, but the court said what has that got to do with the actress abduction case.

The prosecution then pointed out that they have got all the details of the voice clips of what the actor did to destroy the evidence.

The court then pointed out that in the conspiracy case against the accused there is only an FIR and asked the prosecution to come with all the evidences and posted the matter for May 26.

The case has in the past few months taken numerous twists and turns and in December a fresh case was registered against the actor and his close associates based on a disclosure made by Dileep's former friend and director Balachandrakumar that he had conspired to do away with the police officials who probed the 2017 actress abduction case.

And in this case, it was after several rounds of hearing that he got anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court, in March.

