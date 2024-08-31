Kerala CPI-M rules out resignation of MLA caught in ‘Me Too’ allegations

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 31 The highest decision-making body of the CPI-M's Kerala unit, which met here for the past two days, ruled on Saturday that actor-turned-party legislator Mukesh -- against whom an FIR has been lodged on allegations of sexual misconduct levelled by a former actress -- need not quit as a legislator.

“A campaign has been launched seeking Mukesh's resignation. We did a detailed analysis and found that 16 MPs and 135 MLAs across the country are facing trial in similar cases,” CPI-M state Secretary M.V. Govindan told mediapersons on Saturday.

“As many as 54 BJP MLAs, 23 Congress legislators, and 13 AAP MLAs, among others, are facing similar cases but none has resigned so far. Even in Kerala, two opposition legislators are facing trial of which one was also jailed. Many other prominent leaders in the state, including (late) Oommen Chandy, Kunhalikutty, Hibi Eden, Shashi Tharoor, Peethambara Kurup, and A.P. Anil Kumar, faced different cases but they never quit,” Govindan added.

The CPI-M leader added that if a legislator quits and gets exonerated later, they cannot get back their MLA status.

"But we want to make it clear that Mukesh will not get any benefits on account of his status as a legislator in the ongoing case. The party, however, has decided to remove him from the committee formed to draft measures for a new Cinema Policy,” Govindan said.

He also said that the Hema Committee, whose report recently revealed rampant sexual exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry, was just a panel.

“Had it been a judicial commission, the report would have been placed in the Assembly. Since Hema Committee was only a panel, the Kerala government will take actions on its report. Actions have already been taken on 24 points. No other state in the country has appointed such a committee,” Govindan claimed.

He added that the state government has formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team, including four female IPS officers, to probe the cases which have been registered after the Hema Committee report was made public.

“Eleven cases have been registered based on different complaints. The government has nothing to hide... A ruling party legislator has also been charged, so let the probe continue,” said Govindan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor