Kerala: Eight-year-old girl dies after mobile phone explodes while watching video
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 25, 2023 11:18 AM 2023-04-25T11:18:12+5:30 2023-04-25T11:18:49+5:30
An eight-year-old girl studying in Class 3 at a school in Kerala’s Thrissur died when a mobile phone on which she was watching a video exploded in her hand.The incident occurred late Monday night and despite the best efforts of giving medical attention, she passed away.
A team of local police officials have begun a probe and a forensic team also has been pressed into service.The incident happened at around 10.30 pm on Monday.Adithyasree was studying at Christ New Life School in Thiruvilwamala.