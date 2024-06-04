Kerala Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi Leads by 21,000 Votes in Wayanad

In the latest update from the Wayanad constituency, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party has surged ahead, securing a significant lead of 21,000 votes over Annie Raja of the LDF. Meanwhile, in Kerala, the BJP's Suresh Gopi remains the sole candidate leading for the party, holding the lead in the Thrissur seat, while other BJP contenders, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, are trailing behind.

Of the 20 seats in Kerala, the Congress is currently leading in 13, followed by the CPI(M)-led LDF in six seats. Additionally, the IUML, a part of the INDIA bloc, holds two seats, while the BJP and Kerala Congress each lead in one seat.

As the counting of votes progresses, the Congress-led UDF strengthens its position, now leading in 13 out of the 20 seats. The CPI(M)-led LDF is trailing behind, leading in six seats. Suresh Gopi of the BJP maintains his lead in Thrissur. Notable UDF candidates including Dean Kuriakose in Idukki, N K Premachandran in Kollam, and E T Muhammed Basheer continue to maintain comfortable margins.

