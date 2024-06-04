Kerala Election Results 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Increases Lead by Over 5,000 Votes Against Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram LS Seat

In the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the BJP has surged ahead, widening his lead against Congress' Shashi Tharoor by more than 5,000 votes.

In the closely observed electoral battle in Vadakara, Kerala, dynamic Congress leader Shafi Parambil has established a significant advantage over CPI(M) stalwart K K Shailaja. Parambil is currently leading by a substantial margin of 31,000 votes. According to a report by Manorama, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has secured a commanding lead of over 100,000 votes in the Wayanad constituency. Gandhi faced competition from CPIM's Annie Raja and BJP state president K Surendran in this electoral contest.

The counting of votes commenced at 8 am on Tuesday in Kerala across 20 Lok Sabha constituencies. At all counting centers, the strong rooms were unsealed at 7 am under the supervision of the Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officer, candidates or their representatives, and Election Commission observers.