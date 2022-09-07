Kerala fishermen shot in ear while returning to shore

Kochi, Sep 7 A Kerala fisherman, returning after catching fish on Wednesday, was shot on his ear, police said.

Sebastian, along with his fishing mates, was in the boat nearing the shore when the incident occurred.

"I felt someone was slapping me in my ear. Soon my friend said that I am bleeding. I had no clue of what was happening. I was then taken to a hospital. Am told there are five stitches," he said.

The incident occurred close to the Cochin Naval Base and the fishermen allege that firing took place from the naval compound.

But the Navy officials flatly denied this and said that the official spokesperson will be issuing a statement.

A .2 mm bullet has been recovered from the boat and ballistic experts will analyse this, said the Coastal Police, which has started a probe into the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor