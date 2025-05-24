Kerala: Foreign Cargo Ship Sinks Off Kochi Coast; 9 Rescued, Search Underway for 15 Crew Members (Watch)

A Liberia-flagged cargo vessel, MSC ELSA 3, began sinking in the Arabian Sea near Kochi, prompting an urgent rescue operation by the Indian Coast Guard. So far, nine out of the 24 crew members aboard have been successfully rescued, while efforts are ongoing to save the remaining 15. The 184-meter-long container ship, operated by M/s MSC Ship Management, had arrived in Kochi on May 24 and was en route from Vizhinjam Port, where it departed on May 23. At around 1:25 PM on May 24, the vessel encountered rough seas with waves reportedly reaching 26 degrees in intensity, approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi. The ship's management immediately alerted Indian maritime authorities and requested emergency assistance.

Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 developed a dangerous 26° list en route to Kochi after departing Vizhinjam Port. Indian Coast Guard sprang into action—rescuing 21 of 24 crew members using liferafts and aircraft support.

Responding swiftly, the Indian Coast Guard launched an aerial surveillance operation and dispatched rescue teams to the scene. Nine crew members were found aboard a lifeboat after abandoning the sinking vessel. Search and rescue operations are in full swing to locate and save the other 15 crew members who remain unaccounted for. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any potential environmental damage or loss of life. Ship managers have been instructed by DG Shipping and the Coast Guard to supply the vessel with immediate salvage assistance. The cause of the incident is yet to be determined, and further investigations are expected once the immediate rescue efforts conclude.