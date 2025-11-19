Kerala: Four-Year-Old Girl Killed, Another Injured After School Bus Runs Over Children on Campus in Idukki

Four-year-old Hazel Ben died and another child, Inaya Faizal, was seriously injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment. The incident took place on the play school premises after they were run over by school bus in the school campus on Wednesday morning, November 19. The accident occurred at Girijyothi CMI Public School in Vazhavatta, Idukki, Kerala. According to reports, Hazel was struck by the bus’s front wheel as she began to walk forward on Wednesday morning. The bus tyre ran over her. When other children started shouting, the driver stopped the vehicle.

Inaya Faizal, who was with Hazel, also suffered serious injuries. Teachers and school staff rushed both children to the hospital, but Hazel could not be saved. Inaya sustained severe leg injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Idukki Medical College Hospital.

Kerala Police said the accident happened when Hazel got off the bus and was thrown under the front wheel. The driver stopped only after hearing the screams of the other children. The school administration has not yet issued a statement.