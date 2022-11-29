Kerala girl gang rape: Accused posed as good samaritans, medical test revealed crime in K'taka

Bengaluru, Nov 29 The investigations have revealed that the accused in the gang rape case posed as good samaritans and maintained that they gave shelter to the 22-year-old victim in their room when she was unconscious, police said on Tuesday.

Karnataka Police had arrested three friends including a girlfriend of the accused in connection with gang rape of the girl from Kerala in Bengaluru. The arrested persons are identified as Shahabuddin (26) and Akthar (24). The police are yet to give the identity of the female accused.

According to police, the incident took place in the limits of Electronics City police station and came to light lately.

After committing the crime, one of the accused had called his girlfriend to the room where the victim was taken by the accused in an unconscious state. The accused and one of the accused's girlfriends maintained that they rescued her.

They further stated that the victim was given shelter and protection when she went unconscious while riding with the accused bike taxi driver, police said.

The victim believed them and went home. After reaching, she developed body pain, sickness and went to the doctor. The doctor after diagnosis told her that she had been raped.

The girl had realised that she was gang raped by bike taxi driver and his friend. Later, she lodged a complaint with the Electronics City police station in Bengaluru.

The victim worked as a freelance graphic designer in a company in BTM Layout in Bengaluru. On Thursday night, she had booked a bike taxi to reach her house.

Police said that the girl was in an inebriated state when the bike taxi driver arrived on the spot. While travelling towards Neeladrinagar, she became almost unconscious.

The bike taxi driver took advantage of the situation and took her to his room. Later, the accused called his male friend and both raped her.

When the victim regained consciousness, they acted and pretended that she was in grave danger that night when she went unconscious and they rescued her and gave her shelter, police said.

The victim after coming to know what had happened with her, lodged a complaint with the police.

The police arrested the accused including the girlfriend who helped the accused. More details are yet to emerge in the case. Further investigation is on.

